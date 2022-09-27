UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Could Reach $150 Per Barrel This Winter - Iraqi Foreign Minister

Published September 27, 2022

The price of oil could soar to $150 per barrel during the coming winter season, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The price of oil could soar to $150 per barrel during the coming winter season, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik.

"We are approaching winter, and I have the feeling that the price of oil is going to be higher and higher in the coming few months. Perhaps, it will reach 150 or something like that," Hussein said on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

