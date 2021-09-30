UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Decline As U.S. Inventories Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:29 PM

Oil prices decline as U.S. inventories rise

Oil prices decreased on Thursday after data showed an expected rise in U.S. crude stockpiles

NEW YORK, Sept. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:Oil prices decreased on Thursday after data showed an expected rise in U.S. crude stockpiles.

The West Texas Intermediate for November delivery lost 46 cents to settle at 74.83 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for November delivery decreased 45 cents to close at 78.64 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

U.S.

crude oil inventories increased by 4.6 million barrels during the week ending Sept. 24, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts had forecast the U.S. crude inventories to show a fall of 4.5 million barrels.

According to the EIA, total motor gasoline inventories increased by 0.2 million barrels last week, while distillate fuel inventories increased by 0.4 million barrels.

An upward momentum in the U.S. Dollar also weighed on the market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Oil London New York Mercantile Exchange November Market Million

Recent Stories

President directs GSV for revival of football in P ..

President directs GSV for revival of football in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new tradi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new trading floor at Abu Dhabi Securiti ..

16 minutes ago
 ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions ..

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

31 minutes ago
 France, Czechia Agree on Purchase of 52 French How ..

France, Czechia Agree on Purchase of 52 French Howitzers - Czech Defense Ministr ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveri ..

UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

46 minutes ago
 RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking t ..

RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking the opening of Expo 2020

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.