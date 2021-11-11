UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Dip Amid Rise In U.S. Inventories, Stronger U.S. Dollar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:23 PM

Oil prices dropped noticeably on Thursday after data showed an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles

NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) --:Oil prices dropped noticeably on Thursday after data showed an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.

The West Texas Intermediate for December delivery shed 2.81 U.S. dollars, or 3.3 percent, to settle at 81.34 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude for January delivery decreased 2.14 dollars, or 2.5 percent, to close at 82.64 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The pullback came after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday that the nation's crude oil inventories increased by 1.0 million barrels during the week ending Nov. 5, roughly in line with analysts' estimates surveyed by S&P Global Platts.

