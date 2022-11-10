Oil Prices Down 7% on Week After US Stockpile Build; IEA Warns Against $100 a Barrel

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) An outsized US crude build for last week, coupled with warnings about the risk that $100 per barrel could bring to the economy, sent oil prices down 7% on the week as trading closed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories jumped by 3.925 million barrels during the week to November 4, the Washington-based Energy Information Administration, or EIA, said.

Industry analysts polled by US media had expected a build of 1.36 million barrels instead. In the previous week to October 28, crude inventories saw a drop of 3.115 million barrels.

US oil inventories have been volatile of late and crude prices have been overreaching on their way up and down, depending on whether the data shows a stockpile build or drop.

But when the head of the International Energy Agency, or IEA, cautions about the damage $100 a barrel can do to the economy, especially when US crude stockpiles come in three times more than forecast, the "damage" can be worse to investors who are bullish on oil.

Faith Birol, executive director at the Paris-based IEA, added to oil's bearish case on Wednesday when he said prices flirting with $100 per barrel were "a real risk to the global economy."

"OPEC+ production cuts could push inflation even higher and weaken the global economy," Birol added.

The IEA chief's warning touched on an area that had been overlooked of late as oil producing alliance OPEC+, officially led by Saudi Arabia, with allies steered by Russia, pushed ahead with maximizing its revenue by announcing a production cut of 2 million barrels per day from this month onwards even as global crude supplies were in a structural deficit.

Oil bulls typically support OPEC+'s production cuts. But many are also hoping inflation would cool enough for the US Federal Reserve to step away from the jumbo-sized rates hikes it has been doing since March ” to deliver a stronger economy that would ultimately lead to even more energy consumption.

"I've been saying it for a while and I'll say it again: If oil goes well beyond $100, how in the world would inflation go down meaningfully given the energy input in almost everything we consume?" said John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital. "You don't need a Harvard degree in economics to ask that question."

At the close of Wednesday's session, New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, settled down $3.08, or 3.5%, at $85.83 per barrel, extending the slide of nearly 4% from two previous sessions. The benchmark for US crude hit a three-month high of $93.74 on Monday.

London-traded Brent, the global benchmark for oil, settled down $2.71, or 2.8%, at $92.65, adding to the 3.2% drop between Monday and Tuesday. Earlier this week, Brent came within cents of touching $100, with a session high of $99.56.