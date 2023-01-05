UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Down Almost 10% Since Start Of 2023 From Global Recession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Oil Prices Down Almost 10% Since Start of 2023 From Global Recession

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Crude prices are down almost 10% since trading began for 2023, amid fears about a global recession and the worsening coronavirus situation in top oil importer China.

"Oil prices have tumbled ... (on) the uncertainty (in) near-term economic prospects for China amid surging COVID cases," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said. "While reliable data is seemingly hard to come by, the view appears to be that there'll be significant disruption in the coming months."

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled Wednesday's trade down $4.09, or 5.3%, at $72.84 per barrel, after dropping to a three-week low of $72.77 during the session. The US crude benchmark is down almost 10% in just two days of trading since the start of the year, after finishing 2022 up nearly 7%.

London-traded Brent crude settled down $4.26, or 5.2%,at $77.84 per barrel after hitting a three-week low of $77.74 earlier on Wednesday. Brent, which acts as the global crude benchmark, is down 9.4% from just two days of trading this year, after finishing 2022 up 10.5%.

Worries about a global recession have intensified since the new year began, pummeling crude prices as top oil importer China faced increased challenges in containing its COVID-19 contagion.

Growth worries are not exactly new since the world began recovering from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, with each country's progress determined by its relative immunity from the virus and inherent economic strength.

In the case of China, hundreds of millions of people are potentially estimated to be at risk from coronavirus infections before herd immunity is achieved in the world's number two economy. Thus, China's zeal to go from a zero-COVID policy to one where officials are now exhorting its people to declare a "final victory" over the virus has raised an alarm across markets.

Concerns over Beijing's actions have been accentuated after the International Monetary Fund began 2023 with a tough warning that China and the world's two other growth engines - the United States and Europe - were all in slowdown mode. Data on Tuesday showed that Chinese manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight month in December, as the country grappled with an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases.

China has also increased export quotas for refined oil products in the first batch for 2023, signaling expectations of poor domestic demand.

Adding to the market's bearishness were signs that top oil exporter Saudi Arabia could further cut prices to Asia for its flagship Arab Light crude grade in February, after the pricing for that hit a 10-month low this month, reflecting concerns of oversupply, media reports said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Poor Europe China Immunity Oil Beijing Progress United States Saudi Arabia February December Market Media All From Top Asia Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler outlines 4 categories eligible for r ..

Sharjah Ruler outlines 4 categories eligible for retirement

1 hour ago
 World in a better place after 4 years of pandemic: ..

World in a better place after 4 years of pandemic: WHO Director-General

1 hour ago
 Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoo ..

Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoons

3 hours ago
 US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believ ..

US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believes Will Be Elected Speaker

3 hours ago
 German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Des ..

German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Despite Calls for Resignation - S ..

3 hours ago
 Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned ..

Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned to their parents in 2022: Res ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.