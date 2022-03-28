UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Down By Almost 6% Amid Expected Decrease In Chinese Demand

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Oil Prices Down by Almost 6% Amid Expected Decrease in Chinese Demand

Oil prices are down on Monday by almost 6% amid concerns of a potential decrease in demand in China due to another round of COVID-19 lockdowns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Oil prices are down on Monday by almost 6% amid concerns of a potential decrease in demand in China due to another round of COVID-19 lockdowns.

As of 17:11 GMT, the price of May contracts for WTI Crude was at $107.08 per barrel, down by 5.

99%, while June contracts for Brent Crude are at $110.49 per barrel, with a 5.86% decrease.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that the Chinese city of Shanghai, with a population of nearly 25 million people, is going into a two-phase lockdown starting Monday amid a new COVID-19 outbreak in the city. Traders are concerned that this move may undermine the country's oil demand.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Oil Shanghai Price May June Million

Recent Stories

Guterres welcomes move for UN declaration to prote ..

Guterres welcomes move for UN declaration to protect civilians caught in urban c ..

3 minutes ago
 Four new corona cases reported in RWP

Four new corona cases reported in RWP

3 minutes ago
 Biden Unveils $5.8 Trillion Budget Request for 202 ..

Biden Unveils $5.8 Trillion Budget Request for 2023 - White House

3 minutes ago
 Pietersen and Boycott blast England set-up after W ..

Pietersen and Boycott blast England set-up after West Indies slump

3 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland records 1,275 confirmed Covid-19 ..

Chinese mainland records 1,275 confirmed Covid-19 cases

39 minutes ago
 BAP parts way with PTI govt in centre: Magsi

BAP parts way with PTI govt in centre: Magsi

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>