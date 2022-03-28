Oil Prices Down by Almost 6% Amid Expected Decrease in Chinese Demand

Oil prices are down on Monday by almost 6% amid concerns of a potential decrease in demand in China due to another round of COVID-19 lockdowns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Oil prices are down on Monday by almost 6% amid concerns of a potential decrease in demand in China due to another round of COVID-19 lockdowns.

As of 17:11 GMT, the price of May contracts for WTI Crude was at $107.08 per barrel, down by 5.

99%, while June contracts for Brent Crude are at $110.49 per barrel, with a 5.86% decrease.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that the Chinese city of Shanghai, with a population of nearly 25 million people, is going into a two-phase lockdown starting Monday amid a new COVID-19 outbreak in the city. Traders are concerned that this move may undermine the country's oil demand.