Oil prices drop amid demand concerns

NEW YORK, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:Oil prices fell on Tuesday as traders continued to worry that the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 would threaten oil demand recovery.

The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 1.15 U.S. Dollars to settle at 67.

29 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery decreased 1.08 dollars to close at 69.51 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

"Oil prices find themselves under pressure as the new week gets underway," Carsten Fritsch, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research, said in a note on Monday.