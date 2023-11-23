Open Menu

Oil Prices Drop Further After OPEC+ Delay

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Oil prices sank further Thursday after the shock decision by OPEC+ to delay a key policy meeting, suggesting fresh discord in the bloc

Stock markets, meanwhile, traded mixed after two US reports dented recent euphoria over the future of interest rates.

Both main crude contracts slid on news that the much-anticipated gathering of OPEC+, an alliance of major producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, would be put back by four days to November 30.

Prices declined by another one percent on Thursday, having dived by almost five percent at one point on Wednesday following the news.

Reports said the decision was made after Angola and Nigeria pushed back against lower targets that were urged by others, with Saudi Arabia said to have been preparing to extend a one-million-barrel-a-day output cut into the new year.

Riyadh and Moscow unveiled massive cuts earlier this year in a bid to boost prices, which have come under pressure owing to stuttering economies in the United States and Europe.

"Oil prices fell after OPEC reported a delay in the weekend, a meeting which hints at a growing rift among OPEC+ producers," noted SPI Asset Management analyst Stephen Innes.

"With US and non-OPEC production on the rise, it should be no surprise that producers want to pump more oil, not trim production, for fear of losing even a tiny sliver of the market share.

"And the ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war gives hope for some stability in the region."

More Stories From Business