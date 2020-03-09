The fall in oil prices to almost $30 per barrel in the wake of OPEC oil producers' failure to agree on deeper production cuts threatens Russia with a budget deficit and devaluation, Dmitry Marinchenko, the head of natural resources and commodities at Fitch Ratings, told Sputnik on Monday

At 04:41 GMT, the price of May futures for the Brent Crude oil dropped by 28.69 percent � to $32.28 per barrel. The value of April futures for WTI crude oil decreased by 31.35 percent to $28.33 per barrel.

"It is unlikely that Moscow expected oil prices to drop to almost $30, this is probably a very unpleasant surprise, including for those who made the decision to exit the deal.

This [price] level cannot be exactly called comfortable for Russia, at a price of $30 Russia faces a budget deficit and devaluation, and talks will begin on increasing the tax burden for oil companies," Marinchenko said.

The Saudi-led OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has had production cutting pacts since 2016 with non-member allies led by Russia. The wider alliance, known as OPEC+, met in Vienna on Friday to discuss production cuts. After the talks, OPEC+ issued a statement saying it would continue consultations to stabilize the oil market, without mentioning any deeper cuts.