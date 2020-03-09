UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Prices' Drop To Almost $30 May Lead To Russia's Budget Deficit, Devaluation - FITCH

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 12:24 PM

Oil Prices' Drop to Almost $30 May Lead to Russia's Budget Deficit, Devaluation - FITCH

The fall in oil prices to almost $30 per barrel in the wake of OPEC oil producers' failure to agree on deeper production cuts threatens Russia with a budget deficit and devaluation, Dmitry Marinchenko, the head of natural resources and commodities at Fitch Ratings, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The fall in oil prices to almost $30 per barrel in the wake of OPEC oil producers' failure to agree on deeper production cuts threatens Russia with a budget deficit and devaluation, Dmitry Marinchenko, the head of natural resources and commodities at Fitch Ratings, told Sputnik on Monday.

At 04:41 GMT, the price of May futures for the Brent Crude oil dropped by 28.69 percent � to $32.28 per barrel. The value of April futures for WTI crude oil decreased by 31.35 percent to $28.33 per barrel.

"It is unlikely that Moscow expected oil prices to drop to almost $30, this is probably a very unpleasant surprise, including for those who made the decision to exit the deal.

This [price] level cannot be exactly called comfortable for Russia, at a price of $30 Russia faces a budget deficit and devaluation, and talks will begin on increasing the tax burden for oil companies," Marinchenko said.

The Saudi-led OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has had production cutting pacts since 2016 with non-member allies led by Russia. The wider alliance, known as OPEC+, met in Vienna on Friday to discuss production cuts. After the talks, OPEC+ issued a statement saying it would continue consultations to stabilize the oil market, without mentioning any deeper cuts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Budget Oil Vienna Alliance Price April May 2016 Market

Recent Stories

COVID-19 infections in Japan climb by 33 to 480 ca ..

17 seconds ago

Doncic says shots to the face should lead to fouls ..

19 seconds ago

"Sialkot-Lahore Motorway to invigorate Pakistan's ..

20 seconds ago

DPRK test-fires short-range projectiles: S.Korea's ..

22 seconds ago

S. Korea's virus cases near 7,400, but pace of new ..

3 minutes ago

Number of coronavirus cases in Egypt rises to 55

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.