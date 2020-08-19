(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The global oil prices are falling slightly on Wednesday evening as investors are waiting for the outcome of the ongoing OPEC+ ministerial meeting, which monitors compliance with the oil cuts and determines the future of the curtailment agreement, trading data shows.

As of 18.26 p.m. Moscow time (15:26 GMT), the price of October futures for Brent crude decreased by 0.5 percent to $45.

23 per barrel, while September futures for WTI fell by 0.6 percent to $42.62 per barrel.

At the same time, October futures for WTI depreciated by 0.4 percent to $42.94 per barrel.

The OPEC+ ministers are currently meeting via a videoconference to discuss the situation in the energy market as well as the compliance of the oil producers with the commitment to reduce output in an attempt to support oil prices, which have suffered a huge blow earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.