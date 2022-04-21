Oil Prices End Mixed as US Inventory Drop Offset by China COVID Deaths

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Oil prices settled mixed on Wednesday as positive US inventory data was overshadowed by news of coronavirus-related deaths in China, which raised questions about near-term energy demand in the world's second largest oil importer.

Brent, the London-traded global benchmark for crude, settled down 45 cents, or 0.4%, at $106.80 per barrel. The session low was $104.67.

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, the benchmark for US crude, settled up 19 cents, or 0.2%, at $102.75, after breaking below the $100 support earlier with a session low at $99.89.

Crude prices settled mixed despite an 8-million barrel drawdown in US crude reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) for last week.

Analysts polled by US media had expected crude stockpiles to rise by 2.47 million barrels instead for last week, adding to the previous week's build of 9.34 million, which was already the highest for a week in more than a year.

The EIA also reported a drop in stockpiles of gasoline and distillates for last week.

Gasoline inventories fell 761,000 barrels versus analysts' expectations for a draw of 976,000. In the previous week, gasoline saw a decline of 3.65 million barrels. automobile fuel gasoline is America's most-consumed oil product.

Stockpiles of distillates, distillates, which are refined into diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships as well as fuel for jets, tumbled by 2.66 million barrels last week, adding to the previous week's 2.9 million-barrel draw. Analysts had forecast a decline of just 829,000 barrels for last week.

Analysts said crude and fuel consumption rose as pump prices for fuel came off all-time highs seen in March.

"Consumers are having a little more relief at the pumps and, as such, are likely filling up a little more than they used to," John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital, said. "Thus, refiners are drawing down more crude from stockpiles, and you're seeing greater outflows of gasoline too."

The average price of gasoline at US pumps was at $4.114 per gallon on Wednesday, the American Automobile Association said, with some cities reporting retail prices of $3.85 per gallon.

Despite the positive inventory data and lower pump prices of fuel, Brent and WTI crude could not rally to a close in Wednesday's trade as the oil market's attention was riveted on China.

A total of 10 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in China's Shanghai city over the last two days, raising fears that the pandemic might once overwhelm the world's No. 2 economy after a gap of nearly two years.

A slew of Chinese data this week also suggested that the nation's growth may be sputtering. The data included retail sales, which tumbled 3.5% in the year to March, marking the worst annual drop since 2020; unemployment, which has risen to 5.8%, above the government's target of 5.5% and the worst since May 2020; and a general slowing down of industrial production.

Wednesday mixed market action in oil came after crude prices tumbled about 5% on Tuesday, ending a four-day rally, after the International Monetary Fund slashed its 2022/23 world growth forecasts due to inflation and other economic challenges triggered by Western sanctions on Russia.