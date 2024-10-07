Oil Prices Extend Gains On Mideast Tensions, Wall Street Retreats
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Oil markets rose further Monday as tensions escalated in the Middle East, one year after attacks on Israel, while stock markets diverged
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Oil markets rose further Monday as tensions escalated in the middle East, one year after attacks on Israel, while stock markets diverged.
Major indices in New York retreated from gains made on Friday following stronger-than-expected nonfarm jobs figures that signalled the strength of the world's largest economy.
The figures led to "a sharp re-evaluation in the market's forecasts for future Fed rate cuts", said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.
Wall Street wagers have since shifted to a quarter-point interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, rather than a repeat of the aggressive 50-basis point cut made last month.
US inflation data due later this week will be closely watched for further clues on the Fed's thinking heading into its next call over rates.
Concerns over Europe's biggest economy, Germany, weighed on Frankfurt's stock market, while London and Paris nudged higher in afternoon deals.
Official data showed Germany's industrial orders fell more than expected in August, adding to fears that the country will end the year in recession.
Recent Stories
Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s ..
No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) ..
CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House
PSGMEA annual general body meeting held
UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic
Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages
ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases
PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on EDPS contract
WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social S ..
Commissioner approves three development schemes
DC holds introductory meeting
SC seeks details regarding housing society in Margalla Hills
More Stories From Business
-
PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on EDPS contract12 minutes ago
-
SCCI president for prioritize solution to issues of small business, industry2 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
LCCI urges SBP to ensure facilitation for businesses2 hours ago
-
PSX crosses another milestone, reaches historic level of 84,910.30 points3 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal calls for boosting rice exports, meeting EU food safety standards3 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher on financial, exporter shares4 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 13 paisa against dollar1 hour ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs. 200 per tola to Rs 275,7005 hours ago
-
PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week5 hours ago
-
Asian markets track Wall St rally on jobs data1 hour ago
-
ICE, ASITA sign MoU of Cooperation, expect direct flights to Pakistan1 hour ago