Oil Prices Extend Gains On Mideast Tensions, Wall Street Retreats

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Oil markets rose further Monday as tensions escalated in the Middle East, one year after attacks on Israel, while stock markets diverged

Major indices in New York retreated from gains made on Friday following stronger-than-expected nonfarm jobs figures that signalled the strength of the world's largest economy.

The figures led to "a sharp re-evaluation in the market's forecasts for future Fed rate cuts", said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.

Wall Street wagers have since shifted to a quarter-point interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, rather than a repeat of the aggressive 50-basis point cut made last month.

US inflation data due later this week will be closely watched for further clues on the Fed's thinking heading into its next call over rates.

Concerns over Europe's biggest economy, Germany, weighed on Frankfurt's stock market, while London and Paris nudged higher in afternoon deals.

Official data showed Germany's industrial orders fell more than expected in August, adding to fears that the country will end the year in recession.

More Stories From Business