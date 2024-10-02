Open Menu

Oil Prices Extend Rally On Iran Attack

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 06:14 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Major stock markets diverged Wednesday, while oil prices extended a rally after Iran's missile attack on Israel fanned fears of a Middle East-wide conflict.

London's top-tier FTSE 100 index rose slightly, helped by share-price gains for oil giants BP and Shell.

Paris and Frankfurt fell in early afternoon deals.

Hong Kong's stock market surged more than six percent by the close, continuing a sharp rally after China last week unveiled a raft of measures to boost its economy, particularly the troubled property sector.

Markets were closed in Shanghai and Shenzhen for a week-long holiday, having also zoomed higher before the break. Tokyo fell more than two percent.

Both main crude contracts shot up more than three percent after surging five percent at one point Tuesday.

More Stories From Business