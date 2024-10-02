Oil Prices Extend Rally On Iran Attack
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 06:14 PM
Major stock markets diverged Wednesday, while oil prices extended a rally after Iran's missile attack on Israel fanned fears of a Middle East-wide conflict
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Major stock markets diverged Wednesday, while oil prices extended a rally after Iran's missile attack on Israel fanned fears of a Middle East-wide conflict.
London's top-tier FTSE 100 index rose slightly, helped by share-price gains for oil giants BP and Shell.
Paris and Frankfurt fell in early afternoon deals.
Hong Kong's stock market surged more than six percent by the close, continuing a sharp rally after China last week unveiled a raft of measures to boost its economy, particularly the troubled property sector.
Markets were closed in Shanghai and Shenzhen for a week-long holiday, having also zoomed higher before the break. Tokyo fell more than two percent.
Both main crude contracts shot up more than three percent after surging five percent at one point Tuesday.
Recent Stories
13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off
Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities o ..
Pakistan joins CERN 70 celebrations, groundbreaking achievements
Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar
Meeting reviews Kisan Card, Green Tractor scheme, Model Agricultural Market
Pakistan, Denmark sign MOU for restructuring in Pakistan’s Maritime sector
Advisor chairs meeting to review performs of Livestock farms
Bridgestone latest Japanese firm to end Olympics sponsorship
Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area
Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit
“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2
More Stories From Business
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains162 more points45 minutes ago
-
PSX alerts public on online trading frauds1 hour ago
-
LCCI president discusses economic situation with JI delegation1 hour ago
-
‘Pakistan Economy Dashboard’ provides easy access to Socio-Economic data: Ali Perviaz2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar1 minute ago
-
Gold up by Rs.600 to Rs 275,500 per tola2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Denmark sign MOU for restructuring in Pakistan’s Maritime sector1 minute ago
-
‘Pakistan Economy Dashboard’ launched to promote transparency2 hours ago
-
Bridgestone latest Japanese firm to end Olympics sponsorship1 minute ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Pakistani delegation to attend int’l conference on rural development5 hours ago
-
Petrol samples dispatched to hydro carbon lab6 hours ago