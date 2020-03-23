Oil Prices Fall 8-9%, Brent Crude Down to $25.13 Per Barrel - Market Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Oil prices are falling at increased rates amid the coronavirus pandemic, with an 8-9 percent slump seen in the early hours of Monday.

As of 01:17 Moscow time on Monday (22:17 GMT on Sunday) the price of May futures for Brent crude fell 8.22 percent to $25.13 per barrel, while May futures for WTI crude were at $21.32 per barrel (down 9.89 percent).