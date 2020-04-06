UrduPoint.com
Oil Prices Fall 9-10%, Brent Crude Down To $31.69, WTI Price Drops To $25.96 - Market Data

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:00 AM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The price of Brent crude oil fell by more than 9 percent, while the WTI crude oil lost more than 10 percent, early Monday market data shows.

As of 01.19 a.m. Moscow time on Monday (22:19 GMT), the price of June futures for Brent crude oil fell by 9.02 percent, to $31.69 per barrel.

The price of May futures for WTI crude fell by 10.39 percent to $25.96 per barrel.

