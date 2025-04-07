Open Menu

Oil Prices Fall Amid Global Trade Fears, OPEC+ Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Oil prices plunged on Monday amid US President Donald Trump's new trade tariffs, while OPEC+ unveiled plans to ramp up production in May, which was followed by Saudi Arabia's move to cut next month's oil prices to Asia.

International benchmark Brent crude fell by around 3.8%, trading at $63.20 per barrel at 10.53 a.m.

local time (0753GMT), down from $65.84 at the previous session's close. Brent declined to a four-year low.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell about 0.8%, settling at $65.74 per barrel, compared to its prior session close of $66.33.

Prices fell sharply on the first trading day of the week as Trump reiterated his tough rhetoric on trade tariffs and the OPEC+ group announced plans to increase production in May.

