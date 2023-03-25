UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Fall Amid Renewed Banking Fears

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Oil prices fall amid renewed banking fears

Oil prices decreased on Friday, but managed to notch a gain for the week

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ):Oil prices decreased on Friday, but managed to notch a gain for the week.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May delivery dropped 70 cents, or 1 percent, to settle at 69.26 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for May delivery lost 92 cents, or 1.

21 percent, to close at 74.99 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The decline came as traders continued to focus on the banking industry.

Shares of Deutsche Bank were under considerable pressure after a spike in the cost of insuring against its default. It reignited concerns over the health of the U.S. and European banking sectors.

