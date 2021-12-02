UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Reports Its First Omicron Case

Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:33 PM

NEW YORK, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Oil prices declined on Thursday as traders worried about fuel demand amid Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant.

The West Texas Intermediate for January delivery lost 61 cents to settle at 65.57 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for January delivery decreased 36 cents to close at 68.

87 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

"There appears to be panic concerning the possibility that the Omicron variant could have a similar impact on oil demand as the outbreak of the pandemic did," Carsten Fritsch, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research, said Wednesday in a note.

U.S. health authorities said Wednesday that the country's first confirmed case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been identified in the state of California.

