Oil Prices Growing by Over 10% on News of Vaccine Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Global oil prices on Monday are growing more than 10 percent on Monday on news of successful trials of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

As of 13.22 GMT, January futures for Brent crude were up 10.11 percent at $43.44 per barrel, December futures for WTI crude rose 11.15 percent to $41.28 per barrel.

Noticeable optimism in the market is driven by news of the coronavirus vaccine. BioNTech said the vaccine it was developing with Pfizer has been tested to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, and the vaccine could be filed for registration in the US as early as this month.

Positive expectations for the situation around the coronavirus eased traders' fears about economic recovery forecasts, supporting expectations for oil demand.