UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Prices In International Market Rises More Than 1 %

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 01:41 PM

Oil Prices in International Market rises more than 1 %

Oil prices on Tuesday rose more than 1% as recent sharp falls have encouraged investors holding short positions to book profits

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Oil prices on Tuesday rose more than 1% as recent sharp falls have encouraged investors holding short positions to book profits.But the market remains nervous over the Wuhan virus, which has now killed more than 1,000 in China.Brent crude LCOc1 rose 79 cents, or nearly 1.5%, to $54.06 a barrel by 0216 GMT, while U.S.

West Texas Intermediate CLc1 was up 63 cents, or about 1.3%, to $50.20."I know volumes are very weak today � I also would like to point out that we are in a technical support level and that might be encouraging those who are short to take profits," Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, told Reuters over the phone.

U.S.

crude oil inventories estimated to have risen by 2.9 million barrels in the week to Feb. 7, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday, which would make it the third week in a row where stock levels have increased.Oil supplies out of Brazil have also been growing, with Petrobras having hit a new production record in the last quarter of 2019 at more than 3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Oil Wuhan Brazil 2019 Market Million

Recent Stories

China addresses mental health care in fight agains ..

4 minutes ago

Fiji's economic growth slows to 1 pct in 2019: cen ..

7 minutes ago

Family and fans commemorate Asma Jahangir

33 minutes ago

:Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chau ..

4 minutes ago

Europe Needs Emergency Plan to Evacuate Migrant Ce ..

7 minutes ago

Shabbar Zaidi denies reports of resignation as FBR ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.