Oil prices jump after 'incident' in Gulf of Oman

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Oil prices spiked by about three percent on Thursday after conflicting reports of an "attack" and an "accident" involving two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran's media reported that the country's navy rescued 44 crew members from the tankers, saying they caught on fire after an "accident".

However the US Fifth Fleet said it had received two distress calls after a "reported attack on tankers" in the Gulf.

A merchant shipping information service run by Britain's Royal Navy meanwhile reported an "incident".

"UK and its partners are currently investigating," the United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on its website, without giving further details.

In early morning deals in London, the price of Brent North Sea crude oil rose as high as $62.64 per barrel. It later stood at $61.41, up $1.44 from Wednesday's closing level.