UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Prices Jump Almost 5% On Hopes OPEC, Central Bank Cuts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:47 PM

Oil Prices Jump Almost 5% on Hopes OPEC, Central Bank Cuts

Oil prices jumped nearly 5%, surging their most in a day in six months, on expectations that OPEC will cut production deeply and that central banks will attempt to coordinate their rescue of the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Oil prices jumped nearly 5%, surging their most in a day in six months, on expectations that OPEC will cut production deeply and that central banks will attempt to coordinate their rescue of the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the New York-traded benchmark for US crude oil, settled up $1.99, or 4.5 percent, at $46.75 per barrel on Monday. WTI lost 16% last week, its most in a week since mid-December 2008, as the financial crisis heightened. Monday's rebound was the biggest one-day for the US crude benchmark since mid-September, when it rose 15%.

Brent, the London-traded global benchmark for crude, settled up $2.23, also 4.5 percent, on Monday at $51.90 per barrel. Brent fell 15 percent last week.

The Saudi-led OPEC, or Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, will meet Russia and its other allies on Friday to decide production cuts necessary to prevent oil prices from falling further on the back of the coronavirus epidemic.

The wider group, known as OPEC+, is considering a cut as much as 1 million barrels per day on top of the 2.1 million bpd that it had agreed to in December.

On the rate cut front, expectations are high that the Federal Reserve will cut a half percentage point from the key US lending rate when the central bank meets March 17-18.

Outside of the United States, the Bank of Japan and Bank of England have both signaled readiness to cut rates too to stabilize markets. Separately, the Group of Seven finance ministers is scheduled to hold a teleconference on Tuesday to coordinate response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Bank Japan United States March December Market From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Thailand ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matc ..

11 minutes ago

Rouhani Invites Putin to Astana Three Summit in Ir ..

8 minutes ago

Novosibirsk-Moscow Flight Lands in Perm Over 'Bomb ..

8 minutes ago

Famine in Yemen Averted After Massive Aid Shipment ..

12 minutes ago

Above-average temperatures likely around the World ..

9 minutes ago

Australia cuts rates to record low on virus fears

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.