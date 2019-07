Oil prices jump as OPEC on course to extend output cuts

Oil prices jumped Monday as OPEC nations moved towards extending daily oil output caps that help the price of crude rise strongly this year

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Oil prices jumped Monday as OPEC nations moved towards extending daily oil output caps that help the price of crude rise strongly this year.

Ministers from the 14-nation Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) were meeting in Vienna on Monday to discuss output, before gathering a day later for OPEC+ -- which is a grouping of 24 oil-producing countries that includes Russia and accounts for almost half of global crude.

"Everyone supported the proposition to extend for nine months the limits agreed in December," Novak said after a gathering of oil ministers and before the cartel's main meeting later Monday.

OPEC and its oil-producer allies had decided in December to trim daily crude output by 1.2 million barrels after prices tanked at the end of last year on fears of slower global growth.

This helped crude prices jump by a third in the first quarter of the year, boosting revenue for oil producing nations, but the deal ran only through to the end of June.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia grabbed the headlines on Saturday with an agreement to extend the deal, which has helped soak up extra supplies on the market.

Putin announced that the pair agreed on the sidelines of the G20 in Osaka on an extension of between six and nine months.

The news sent New York oil prices shooting above $60 per barrel on Monday for the first time since May, with sentiment also buoyed by rising global equities after Washington and Beijing agreed to restart trade talks.

In afternoon deals, West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery stood at $60.17, up 2.9 percent in value.

However, the Russian-Saudi deal news sparked consternation among some major oil players, despite the fact that there is widespread support for an extension.

"I believe OPEC is going to die with this processing," warned Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh in reference to the fact that Moscow and Riyadh had already agreed their deal.

He added: "If OPEC wants to be alive, we should take decisions inside OPEC and not receive decisions from outside OPEC.