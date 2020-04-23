Oil prices jump as US, Iran tensions rise

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Oil prices soared Thursday as escalating tensions between the US and Iran in the Gulf eclipsed concerns about a coronavirus-triggered demand shock and storage facilities reaching capacity.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose 9.72 percent to $15.12 a barrel, extending big gains from the previous session. Brent crude was up 9.03 percent to $22.21 a barrel.