Oil prices jump, stocks fall on Middle East tensions

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Oil prices surged and major stock markets mostly retreated Thursday as investors reacted to fears of widening conflict in the Middle East.

Prices jumped after US President Joe Biden said he was "discussing" possible Israeli strikes on Iranian oil sites in retaliation for Tehran's missile barrage on Israel.

Brent, the international benchmark, topped $77 per barrel at one point while the US contract, WTI, flirted with $74 as both rose more than five percent before paring some gains.

The Dow and broad-based S&P 500 were down in New York but the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up while the London, Paris and Frankfurt stock exchanges closed in the red.

A strike by US dockworkers and speculation about the US Federal Reserve's next interest rate moves also had an influence on investors, with a key employment report coming Friday.

The dollar gained, helped by its haven status, with the British pound sinking more than one percent against the greenback as Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey hinted at faster cuts to UK borrowing costs.

In Asia, Tokyo closed two percent higher as the yen eased, providing oxygen to the country's exporters.

Hong Kong fell for the first time in more than a week after a blistering surge fuelled by China's bold steps to stimulate its weak economy.

Iran's missile attack on Israel this week has raised fears that Israel's conflict with Tehran-backed Islamist militants in Gaza and Lebanon may grow into a wider regional war.

"Markets are in a state of suspense, bracing for Israel's anticipated retaliation against Iran -- a move that could catapult oil prices skyward," said independent markets analyst Stephen Innes.

Iran, which backs Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, said it would step up its response if Israel counterattacked, defying calls for de-escalation in a war that has cost more than 1,000 lives in Lebanon.

Israel's military said Thursday it had hit Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in the Lebanese capital, as troops battled militants near the border and warplanes bombarded their strongholds around the country.

Analysts, however, said oil price gains could be limited as US stockpiles rose more than expected last week while Libya's eastern administration announced Thursday it had ended a month-long production and export blockade.

The Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel, meanwhile, is due to raise production from December, further easing concerns about supply.

Investors will turn their attention to key US non-farm payroll jobs report on Friday, which could provide clues about the Fed's plans for interest rates after last month's first cut in four years.

Data on Wednesday showed a surprise uptick in US private sector hiring in September.

"Friday's official payroll report will be critical, especially as markets weigh geopolitical risks against the domestic economy's performance," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and Forex.com.

- Key figures around 1550 GMT -

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 3.8 percent at $76.73 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 4.1 percent at $73.00 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 42,031.54 points

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.1 percent at 5,705.02

New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.1 percent at 17,944.63

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 8,282.52 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.3 percent at 7,477.78 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.8 percent at 19,015.41 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.0 percent at 38,552.06 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.5 percent at 22,113.51 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a holiday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3107 from $1.3266 on Wednesday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1017 from $1.1048

Euro/pound: UP at 84.03 pence from 83.26 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 146.75 from 146.38 yen