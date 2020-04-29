UrduPoint.com
Oil Prices Now Formed Without Considering Non-OPEC+ Readiness To Reduce Output - Novak

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The oil market is not yet taking into consideration in the price formation the readiness of the countries outside OPEC+ to reduce the output, although their contribution can reach between 5 and 10 million barrels per day, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said.

"As you know, many countries outside OPEC+ have declared readiness to make a contribution to the production cut. I think the market does not take this into consideration yet due to absence of official decisions, although this could be about rather significant volumes, from 5 to 10 million barrels daily, which could be withdrawn from the market due to production cuts in big countries, such as the United States, Canada, Norway, Brazil and Colombia," Novak said in an interview with Gazeta.Ru news website.

