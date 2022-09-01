UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Plunge 3rd Month In Row On Supply, Iran Nuclear Agreement Worries

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Oil Prices Plunge 3rd Month in Row on Supply, Iran Nuclear Agreement Worries

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Crude prices fell for a third month in a row Wednesday amid worries about potential oversupply, especially if Iran gets to salvage the 2015 nuclear agreement with the world powers that will allow Tehran to legitimately reenter the export market for oil.

Brent crude, the London-traded global benchmark for oil, settled down $2.82, or 2.8%, at $96.49, adding to Tuesday's 5% plunge.

For all of August, Brent fell 12.3%, marking a third straight monthly loss after declines of 4.2% in July and 6.5% in June.

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark for US crude, settled down $2.09, or 2.3%, at $89.55.

In the previous session, WTI tumbled 5.5%. For August, it fell 9.2%, after a drop of 7.2% in July and 7.4% in June.

Oil's latest plunge came after a White House official said President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday on the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal that is eagerly sought by Iran and strongly opposed by Israel.

Jerusalem, in its own version of the conversation, said the two leaders "spoke at length about the negotiations on a nuclear agreement, and their shared commitment to stopping Iran's progress towards a nuclear weapon."

The White House said Biden reaffirmed the United States' determination to never enable Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, but did not say that the deal was off.

On Tuesday, Iran International, a pro-Tehran television station out of London, reported that the two sides have reached a deal on the nuclear agreement that could be announced in two to three weeks to legitimately put the Islamic Republic's oil back on the export market.

A US State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, was quoted as saying that nothing had been finalized, while not denying the two-to-three-week timeline.

OIl prices were also depressed after oil producing alliance OPEC+ did not talk about production cuts in its latest update on potential supply-demand for its oil.

The 23-nation OPEC Plus - comprising the original 13 members of the Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies steered by Russia - said Wednesday it agreed with Riyadh on the disconnect in pricing between crude futures and the physical oil market.

But instead of discussing the possibility of production cuts as cited by Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman last week, the alliance gave hyped-up demand estimates for its oil.

The OPEC Plus panel tightened its oil outlook for this year and next. It reduced its 2022 oil surplus estimate by half to 400,000 barrels per day while forecasting a 300,000 bpd deficit for 2023.

Analysts said the projections suggested that OPEC Plus may not announce production cuts at its meeting on September 5.

"It's not exactly what the longs in the market wanted to hear," John Kilduff, founding partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital, said.

Speculation over OPEC Plus cuts and the Iran nuclear agreement aside, oil prices were prevented from going any lower after a third straight weekly drop in US crude stockpiles reported by the Energy Information Administration.

