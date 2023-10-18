Open Menu

Oil Prices Rally, Stocks Drop On Fears Of Broader Middle East War

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Oil prices rally, stocks drop on fears of broader Middle East war

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Oil prices rallied and global stocks mostly fell Wednesday on fears that the Israel-Hamas conflict could spill over into a regional war after a strike at a Gaza hospital dealt a blow to President Joe Biden's diplomatic drive.

Crude futures briefly vaulted three percent higher as fears grew over broadening unrest that could destabilise the crude-rich middle East with some analysts predicting a possible return to $100 oil, while gold hit a four-week peak as investors sought the safe haven investment.

"Last night's explosion at a Gaza hospital, which killed hundreds, has raised the stakes of the conflict and, according to some analysts, reduced the chances of a negotiated solution," said ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

He estimated there is now a higher probability that other countries in the region, such as Iran, could end up involved in the dispute.

"This scenario would almost certainly affect the global oil supply and could drive the price of the barrel to levels above the $100 mark," he added.

World stock markets had enjoyed a healthy run Tuesday on optimism the crisis could be contained even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared for a ground offensive in the blockaded territory.

