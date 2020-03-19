UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Prices Rebound After ECB Launches Virus Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:58 AM

Oil prices rebound after ECB launches virus measures

Oil prices rebounded strongly Thursday a day after US crude hit its lowest level for 18 years, as the European Central Bank launched a bond-buying scheme to combat the coronavirus pandemic

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):Oil prices rebounded strongly Thursday a day after US crude hit its lowest level for 18 years, as the European Central Bank launched a bond-buying scheme to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up almost 17 percent at nearly $24 a barrel, a day after plunging 24 percent.

International benchmark Brent crude was up 8.5 percent at $27 a barrel, a day after slumping 14 percent.

Oil markets have been hammered due to collapsing demand as the virus prompts sweeping travel restrictions and business closures, and as major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia engage in a price war.

Thursday's jump came as investors bought the commodity at bargain prices, and followed the ECB's surprise announcement of a 750-billion-euro scheme to purchase government and corporate bonds.

The so-called Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme comes just six days after the ECB unveiled a stimulus package that failed to calm nervous markets, piling pressure on the bank to open the financial floodgates.

Analysts predict oil prices will remain at multi-year lows for some time, however.

"The continued containment and lockdown response of the world's major economies in response to COVID-19 will advance to a sharp impact on oil demand," said AxiCorp's Stephen Innes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Russia Oil Bank Price Saudi Arabia Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Coronavirus tally reaches to 301 case ..

12 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Uzbekistan Reaches ..

13 minutes ago

UN chief picks Swiss humanitarian expert Philippe ..

25 minutes ago

3% Pakistanis claim that they or a family member h ..

31 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes down 1.04%

25 minutes ago

PTA Suspends Blocking of Mobile Devices During Cor ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.