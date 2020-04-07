UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Prices Rebound On Hopes For Output Cut Deal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:37 AM

Oil prices rebound on hopes for output cut deal

Oil prices rebounded Tuesday on fresh hopes an OPEC-led meeting this week will reach an agreement to reduce oversupply and shore up the market

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ):Oil prices rebounded Tuesday on fresh hopes an OPEC-led meeting this week will reach an agreement to reduce oversupply and shore up the market.

Prices have fallen sharply since expectations for a quick deal to cut output levels were dashed, but the rescheduling to Thursday of a meeting of major crude producers boosted sentiment.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up 3.83 percent to $27.08 a barrel in Asian morning trade.

A barrel of Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 2.81 percent higher at $33.98.

Prices fell to 18-year lows last week as the market wallowed in oversupply arising from a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which have ramped up production.

"Prices recovered some of the early losses, as both Russia and Saudi Arabia suggested they would be willing to cut production but only if the rest of the world followed suit," ANZ Bank said in a note.

"The stumbling block appears to be the US, which is reluctant to join an agreement." But with US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette holding talks with Saudi Arabia and Russia, "the market is hopeful of some sort of agreement", the bank added.

OPEC is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries of which Saudi Arabia is the biggest producer, while Russia is not an OPEC member.

"Ultimately there is hope that cooler heads will prevail, and producers will reconcile and formulate a response that puts a floor under oil prices," said AxiCorp global market strategist Stephen Innes.

"Still, the challenge remains to the extent which producers are willing to cut."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Oil Bank Price Saudi Arabia Market From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Syed Fakhar Imam takes oath as Minister for Nation ..

4 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 7, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Electronics expects profit rise on coronav ..

1 minute ago

Asia markets extend gains on glimmers of hope in v ..

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed presides over virtual meetings ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.