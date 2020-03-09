UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Prices Recover By Third From 30% Drop Amid Production Glut Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 03:55 PM

Oil Prices Recover by Third From 30% Drop Amid Production Glut Fears

Oil prices bounced back slightly on Monday after registering a 30 percent drop on the news that Saudi Arabia was seeking to reclaim its share of the crude market over a pricing dispute with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Oil prices bounced back slightly on Monday after registering a 30 percent drop on the news that Saudi Arabia was seeking to reclaim its share of the crude market over a pricing dispute with Russia.

Brent futures for March delivery climbed to $36.

6 Dollars per barrel, a decrease of 19 percent. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for April slumped 20.13 percent to $32.97 per barrel.

Both crude benchmarks were reported to have crashed by more than 30 percent earlier in the day to a four-year low amid fears of an oil trade war between the two major oil producers who failed to agree deeper output cuts last week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Saudi Arabia March April Market Share

Recent Stories

College professor killed in Islamabad

7 minutes ago

Funds released for execution of "Competitive Resea ..

7 minutes ago

AC raids marriage halls to check one dish law

12 minutes ago

Mother commits suicide due to poverty in Pakpattan

34 minutes ago

20 medical stores declared sale points of surgical ..

1 minute ago

Speakers paid tribute to renowned women

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.