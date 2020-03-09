Oil Prices Recover by Third From 30% Drop Amid Production Glut Fears

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Oil prices bounced back slightly on Monday after registering a 30 percent drop on the news that Saudi Arabia was seeking to reclaim its share of the crude market over a pricing dispute with Russia.

Brent futures for March delivery climbed to $36.

6 Dollars per barrel, a decrease of 19 percent. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for April slumped 20.13 percent to $32.97 per barrel.

Both crude benchmarks were reported to have crashed by more than 30 percent earlier in the day to a four-year low amid fears of an oil trade war between the two major oil producers who failed to agree deeper output cuts last week.