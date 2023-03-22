UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Rise 2nd Day In Row As Banking Crisis Abates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Oil Prices Rise 2nd Day in Row as Banking Crisis Abates

Crude prices rose a second day in a row on Tuesday as worries over a US banking crisis ebbed, helping turn traders attention towards a likely drop in inventories in the world's largest oil consumer

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Crude prices rose a second day in a row on Tuesday as worries over a US banking crisis ebbed, helping turn traders attention towards a likely drop in inventories in the world's largest oil consumer.

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude settled up $1.69, or 2.5%, adding to Monday's advance of 1.4%. Just on Monday, WTI fell to as low as $64.38, marking a bottom not seen since December 2021. For the whole of last week, the US crude benchmark fell almost $10 a barrel or 13%.

London-traded Brent crude settled up $1.53, or 2.1%, at $75.32 per barrel on Tuesday, adding to the previous day's rise of 1.1%. The global crude benchmark sank to a 15-month low of $70.12 Monday, after finishing last week down 13%.

A technical rebound also appears to have set into oil and could take WTI higher, back into the $70-per-barrel territory it was perched at before the tumble, said Sunil Kumar Dixit, chief technical strategist at SKCharting.

com.

"Oil continues to trade with positive bias as prices test Intraday high of $69.50 , slightly above the 5-Day EMA of $68.90," Dixit said in a text to Sputnik, referring to the Exponential Moving Average. "As long as prices sustain above $68.50, we expect some more up move towards $70."

Crude prices cratered last week on concerns that a US-to-Europe banking crisis could spill over into the broader global economy, denting activity and potentially damaging demand for oil. Fears of slowing demand have weighed heavily on oil markets this year, keeping prices largely depressed.

Worries over the liquidity crisis at banks, however, have abated since midday Monday as Swiss investment bank UBS said it will acquire beleaguered peer Credit Suisse and JPMorgan appeared to make progress in the rescue of First Republic Bank, after last week's federal takeover of regional banks Silicon Valley and Signature.�

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil Bank Progress December Market

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;E ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;Excellence in Governance - Mari ..

55 minutes ago
 5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Co ..

5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Coursera training announced, PIT ..

59 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operati ..

Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operating hours

1 hour ago
 ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Manag ..

ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Management Certification

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy M ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy Month of Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.