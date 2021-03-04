UrduPoint.com
Oil Prices Rise 5% On OPEC+ Speculation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

Oil prices shot higher on Thursday as investors speculated that the OPEC group of oil producers and its allies would agree to keep a tight lid on production as demand picks up

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Oil prices shot higher on Thursday as investors speculated that the OPEC group of oil producers and its allies would agree to keep a tight lid on production as demand picks up.

At 1605 GMT the price of the main international oil contract, Brent for May delivery, rose 5.07 percent to $67.32 per barrel. The price of the main US contract, WTI, gained 5.11 percent to $64.41.

