Oil prices rise ahead of OPEC+ meeting

NEW YORK, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) --:Oil prices advanced on Monday as investors are awaiting a key meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for February delivery added 87 cents, or 1.2 percent, to settle at 76.

08 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for March delivery increased 1.2 dollars, or 1.5 percent, to close at 78.98 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

OPEC+ is set to meet on Tuesday via videoconference, where the oil alliance is expected to decide whether to continue increasing output in February.