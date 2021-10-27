UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Rise Amid Tight Supplies

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 01:28 PM

Oil prices rise amid tight supplies

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, bolstered by supply shortage on the market

NEW YORK, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) --:Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, bolstered by supply shortage on the market.

The West Texas Intermediate for December delivery added 89 cents to settle at 84.65 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for December delivery increased 41 cents to close at 86.40 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Both crude benchmarks hit their multi-year highs as the market remains tight.

"Demand for energy has rebounded sharply as economies reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.

"At the same time, supply has been constrained by various issues including weather-related outages, integration challenges with renewables, and supply chain bottlenecks," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Exchange Oil London Same New York Mercantile Exchange December Market

Recent Stories

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs2.51

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs2.51

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan not a safe team to play against in cricke ..

Pakistan not a safe team to play against in cricket: Shoaib Akhtar

3 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 36,582 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 36,582 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

3 minutes ago
 Kashmir Black Day observed in northern Sindh

Kashmir Black Day observed in northern Sindh

3 minutes ago
 Zuckerberg Sued by Ex-Household Staff for Alleged ..

Zuckerberg Sued by Ex-Household Staff for Alleged Harassment at Family Firm - Re ..

7 minutes ago
 Power generation capacity increases by 9.3%; relia ..

Power generation capacity increases by 9.3%; reliance on imported fuel being dec ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.