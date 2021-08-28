UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Rise As Storm Threatens Gulf Of Mexico

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:35 PM

Oil prices rise as storm threatens Gulf of Mexico

Oil prices climbed on Saturday, as a tropical storm, or a possible hurricane, was on track to threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast

NEW YORK, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:Oil prices climbed on Saturday, as a tropical storm, or a possible hurricane, was on track to threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The West Texas Intermediate for October delivery added 1.32 U.S. Dollars to settle at 68.74 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery increased 1.63 dollars to close at 72.70 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

This came after Hurricane Ida is forecast to make landfall along the U.

S. northern Gulf Coast on the weekend.

"A tropical storm is now heading for the oil facilities in the Gulf of Mexico. Several oil companies have begun evacuating their oil platforms and suspending production," Carsten Fritsch, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research, said Friday in a note.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, just shy of 1.8 million barrels of crude oil per day are produced on the U.S. side of the Gulf of Mexico, which accounts for 17 percent of U.S. crude oil production.

