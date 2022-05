MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Global oil prices ended May in green, sixth consecutive month of growth.

On Tuesday, August futures for Brent closed at $115.6 per barrel, and July futures for WTI closed at $114.67.

In May, Brent rose by 7.5%, sharpest monthly growth since February. WTI was up 9% in May, highest pace since January.