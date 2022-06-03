Oil Prices Rise on US Draws; Traders Await Impact From OPEC Exports Boost

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 02:10 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Oil prices rose on Thursday after data showing strong processing by US refiners aiming to meet projected summer demand, although OPEC+'s decision to raise exports in a bigger way from July could weigh on the market.

London-traded Brent, the global benchmark for crude oil, settled up $1.32, or 1.1%, at $117.61 for a barrel, after a 0.6% gain a day earlier.

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for US crude, settled up $1.61, or 1.4%, at $116.87 per barrel, extending the previous session's 0.5% gain.

Prices rose after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a crude stockpile drop of 5.07 million barrels last week, the most since an 8.02 million drawdown during the week to April 15.

US oil processing remained near 93% of capacity as refiners ran at full tilt to manage demand anticipated for the summer, the EIA said.

Inventories of gasoline, the main automobile fuel, fell by 711,000 barrels, extending a streak of declines dating back to the week ended April 1.

With distillate stockpiles, there was a drop of 530,000 barrels last week, the first since a decline of 913,000 barrels during the week to May 6. Distillates are required for making the diesel needed for trucks, buses, trains and vessels, as well as the fuel for jets.

But the bigger story hanging over the market - and likely to matter as soon as the euphoria over the EIA report fades - was the OPEC+ decision to raise output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and 648,000 bpd in August. Insiders in the global oil exporters alliance broke it down to the media as the group basically putting out three months' worth of production within two.

OPEC+ groups the original 13 members of the Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), with ten non-OPEC oil producers steered by Russia.

For more than a year now, OPEC+ has ensured that the countries in the alliance provided less crude than needed by the market in order to maintain optimum prices for a barrel - despite repeated pleas for more oil from major consuming countries such as China, the United States and India.

The generous boost to OPEC+ exports comes amid the increasing squeeze applied by the West on Moscow, the latest being the denial of shipping insurance for Russian oil and gas exports.

"It certainly isn't in OPEC's interests to send the world into a recession," Jeffrey Halley from the online trading platform OANDA said. "It's amazing how US gasoline prices and mid-term elections focus the mind."

US President Joe Biden has tried to show a greater connection with the dismay of Americans over inflation as his Democratic Party heads for mid-term elections in November.  Americans have been getting increasingly disillusioned with the Biden administration's inability thus far to control prices from making a bigger dent on their earnings each month.

The average price of gasoline at US pumps hit all-time highs near $4.72 a gallon this week, up from $3.04 a year ago. Diesel averaged $5.56 a gallon, up from $3.19 a year ago.

"These prices are stinging consumers, and forcing them to change their habits," Fox news said in a gas station roundup on Thursday, noting that while the Automobile Association of America had projected a travel surge for this summer, it still expected fewer trips and miles driven due to record fuel prices.

Demand for gasoline for the four weeks ending the third week of May was down 2.6% compared with last year, and down 6.7% compared with pre-pandemic years of 2016-2019, Andy Lipow, president at Lipow Oil Associates, told Fox News, citing EIA data. 

