Oil Prices Show Modest Growth At Opening, Then Start To Fall, In Wake Of New OPEC+ Deal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:30 AM

Oil Prices Show Modest Growth at Opening, Then Start to Fall, In Wake Of New OPEC+ Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Oil prices showed a growth of 1-3 percent at Monday opening, but soon after Brent and WTI prices started to fall, after the new deal reached on Sunday by OPEC+ oil producers who agreed to cut nearly 10 million barrels a day.

As of 01:07 Moscow time on Monday (22:07 GMT on Sunday), the price of June futures for Brent crude was falling 0.66 percent, down to $31.61 per barrel. The price of May futures for WTI crude fell 1.81 percent to $22.79 per barrel.

Minutes earlier, oil prices were demonstrating a modest growth of 1-3 percent, according to market data.

