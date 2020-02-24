Oil prices sink four percent on virus fears

World oil prices sank by more than four percent on Monday as traders fretted over the coronavirus' spreading impact on global energy demand, analysts said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :World oil prices sank by more than four percent on Monday as traders fretted over the coronavirus' spreading impact on global energy demand, analysts said.

Benchmark contracts Brent North Sea and New York's West Texas Intermediate both slumped by 4.1 and 4.0 percent respectively, compared with their levels late Friday.