Oil Prices Sink Four Percent On Virus Fears
World oil prices sank by more than four percent on Monday as traders fretted over the coronavirus' spreading impact on global energy demand, analysts said.
Benchmark contracts Brent North Sea and New York's West Texas Intermediate both slumped by 4.1 and 4.0 percent respectively, compared with their levels late Friday.