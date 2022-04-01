Oil Prices Slide After US Strategic Reserves Release, But Brent Gains 39% in 1st Quarter

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The largest oil release from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) left crude prices down on Thursday, while the market still posted a massive quarterly gain of 39% as OPEC+ group of oil producing nations reaffirmed its intent to keep global supply at well below demand with just a modest hike in its monthly output.

London-traded Brent, the global oil benchmark, settled down $5.54, or 4.9%, at $107.91 per barrel, after a session low at $104.20. Week-to-date, Brent was down around 11%. But for March, it was up nearly 7% and for the first quarter, it rose around 39%.

New York-traded US crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled down $7.54, or 7%, at $100.28. Week-to-date, WTI was down 12%. But for March, WTI was up almost 5%. For the first quarter, WTI rose around 33%.

The White House said it will release an unprecedented 1 million barrels per day from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next six months - amounting to roughly 180 million barrels - to add to crude circulating in the market.

It also said fees will be imposed on US energy firms that sit on idle oil wells to make extraordinary profits from a supply crunch.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ group of 32 oil producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and steered by Russia approved a modest addition of 432,000 barrels per day (bpd) in output for the month of March.

The OPEC+ has been sticking to monthly increments of around 400,000 bpd despite the global market being in deficit of anywhere from 5-6 million barrels daily, especially after the US ban on Russian oil and other Western sanctions that have impacted energy exports from Russia.

"President Biden is feeling the pressure from Americans as inflation is getting uglier and this speculated release will show the public he is trying to get gas prices down with the exception of encouraging more drilling," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said. "(But) crude prices pared losses after OPEC+ decided 'to stay the course' and maintained the gradual output increase strategy."

The White House said US oil drillers were ignoring the energy crunch in order to "to make extraordinary profits ... without investment," adding that one industry chief executive had acknowledged refusal to pump more oil at even $200 a barrel.

The US president's dare to energy firms on idled oil wells was "Use it or Lose It," a Biden administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told US media.

"Today, President Biden is calling on Congress to make companies pay fees on wells from their leases that they haven't used in years and on acres of public lands that they are hoarding without producing," the White House said in a statement. "Companies that are producing from their leased acres and existing wells will not face higher fees. But companies that continue to sit on non-producing acres will have to choose whether to start producing or pay a fee for each idled well and unused acre."

Biden ordered the release of 50 million barrels from the SPR in November and 30 million earlier this month, in coordination with the reserves released by other countries that included China, Japan, India, South Korea and Britain.

The SPR had 568.3 million barrels in its stock as of the week ended March 25, according to the US Energy Information Administration. With the current release plan of 180 million barrels over the next six months, the nation's reserve could be drawn down to a third of its current size.

The Biden administration began tapping the SPR to provide US refiners with oil loaned from the reserve that they would not have to pay for but return within a stipulated period. By doing this, the Biden administration hoped there will be fewer transactions of oil in the open market and prices for both crude and fuel products like gasoline and diesel would come down.

In recent weeks, the administration has released some 3 million barrels weekly from the SPR. But its efforts have had a negligible effect so far on prices, with refiners turning out more products than they usually do at this time of year, resulting in extraordinarily high usage that has kept prices little changed on both the crude and oil products fronts.

On Wednesday, US media reported that Biden is likely to invoke this week Cold War-era powers to boost domestic production of critical minerals for the making of electric-vehicle and other types of batteries as the president leans more heavily on renewable energy sources to wean the nation off oil.