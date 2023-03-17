UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Slightly Rise As Traders Cash In On Low Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Oil prices slightly rise as traders cash in on low prices

Oil prices edged higher on Friday after traders took advantage of profit-taking from low prices through the week despite a policy rate hike of the European Central Bank (ECB) and deepening economic worries after the collapse two major US banks

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):Oil prices edged higher on Friday after traders took advantage of profit-taking from low prices through the week despite a policy rate hike of the European Central Bank (ECB) and deepening economic worries after the collapse two major US banks.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $74.92 per barrel at 9.26 a.m. local time (0626GMT), up 0.29% from the closing price of $74.70 a barrel in the previous trading session.

At the same time, American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at $68.55 per barrel, a 0.29% increase after the previous session closed at $68.35 a barrel.

Both benchmarks have lost around 10% this week over fears of a global economic recession and low demand caused by the financial crisis in the US after collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Intensifying concerns about the spillover effect of the US banking sector crisis, Zurich-based banking company Credit Suisse announced that it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank after its shares dropped nearly 30%.

Also, the ECB decision to increase its policy rate by 50 basis points to 3.5% on Thursday also put some downward pressure on prices, increasing expectations for a similar move in the US.

"Inflation is projected to remain too high for too long," the ECB said in a statement after announcing its decision.

Oil prices have seen their lowest level since December 2021, with Brent dropping to $71.67 a barrel and WTI to $65.65 a barrel, however, prices recovered some of their weekly losses as traders cashed in on low prices.

Easing supply worries and downside pressure on prices, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met with Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman.

Both leaders discussed several issues, including achieving goals to maintain market stability and restore the balance of supply and demand on the global oil market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Company Oil Bank Same Price Saudi Arabia December Market From National Bank Of Pakistan Billion

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Education Academy signs MoU with Australia ..

Sharjah Education Academy signs MoU with Australia&#039;s Monash University

30 minutes ago
 Man Utd draw Sevilla in Europa League quarter-fina ..

Man Utd draw Sevilla in Europa League quarter-finals

15 minutes ago
 Qadir reiterates govt's commitment to end polio

Qadir reiterates govt's commitment to end polio

15 minutes ago
 One arrested for aerial firing in Peshawar

One arrested for aerial firing in Peshawar

11 minutes ago
 Kepa and Aspas earn Spain recall for Euro 2024 qua ..

Kepa and Aspas earn Spain recall for Euro 2024 qualifiers

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.