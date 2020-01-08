Oil Prices Slump 4% as Trump Stands Down Further Escalation With Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Oil prices fell about 4 percent on Wednesday as President Donald Trump refrained from escalating the United States' conflict with Iran in response to Tehran launching rocket attacks on US-Iraqi airbases which did not kill anyone.

A large build in stockpiles of US crude, gasoline and distillates in weekly data published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) also pressured oil prices lower.

Brent, the global benchmark for crude, was down $2.38, or 3.5 percent, at $65.89 per barrel by 12:15 PM ET (17:15 GMT). It fell 1% in the previous session.

West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for US crude futures, fell $2.54, or 4.1 percent, to $60.16 per barrel. It settled down about 1 percent on Tuesday.

Oil prices rallied sharply at the start of the week, with Brent hitting $70.75, its highest since mid-September and WTI hit $64.72, a peak since April, in the aftermath of Friday's US airstrike that killed Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

While there has been no direct impact from Soleimani's death on oil production and shipment, crude traders had priced in a higher element of risk into the market from the potential of an Iranian retaliation. Both Iran and Iraq are members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which together with Saudi Arabia, account for about 40 percent of the world's oil production.

Iran launched rockets at two US-Iraqi airbases on Wednesday to retaliate against Soleimani's killing but the attacks caused no human casualties. Trump, speaking after the rocket launches, said the United States will never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons but was still prepared to make peace with Tehran if its leadership "changed its behavior", indicating there would be no immediate US escalation in the conflict.

"Oil market is in trouble," Gary Ross, chief executive at Black Gold Investors in New York, said in a tweet. "Crude is oversupplied, products are weak and financials are very long! It's only hope was geopolitical loss of supply and that's fading."

In its weekly inventory data, the EIA said US crude inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels for the week ended January 3, versus market expectations for a decline of 3.6 million barrels.

Gasoline stockpiles surged by 9.1 million barrels, against expectations for a rise of 2.7 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, meanwhile, jumped by 5.3 million barrels, versus the market's forecast for a build of 3.9 million barrels.

It was the second straight week of large builds in gasoline and distillate inventories reported by the EIA, showing that US refiners were turning out large quantities of such fuel products in anticipation of demand that did not materialize.