UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Soar As Producers Unveil Shock Output Cut

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Oil prices soar as producers unveil shock output cut

Oil prices soared Monday after top producers unveiled a shock output cut of more than a million barrels, while equities mostly rose after data showed US and European inflation eased further last month

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):Oil prices soared Monday after top producers unveiled a shock output cut of more than a million barrels, while equities mostly rose after data showed US and European inflation eased further last month.

However, the decision by the OPEC+ cartel fanned concerns about a fresh spike in prices that could put pressure on central banks to push interest rates higher.

Both main crude contracts jumped almost six percent at one point following the cut by Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Algeria and Oman, which was the biggest since the group slashed two million barrels per day in October.

It came on top of a Russian decision to extend a cut of 500,000 barrels per day, and in spite of US calls to increase production.

A Saudi energy ministry official "emphasised that this is a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market", according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Crude prices have come down over the past year as concerns about a possible recession caused by higher borrowing costs have offset supply worries sparked by sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

"The production cut, coming at a time of an uncertain global demand environment clearly shows OPEC was not happy with the movement in the oil price which had fallen over recent months," said National Australia Bank's Tapas Strickland.

Analysts said the decision could deal a blow to markets, which had rallied in recent weeks on optimism that the recent banking sector turmoil could force the US Federal Reserve to end its rate hike drive sooner than expected.

"For equity investors, this could be a rude awakening, as markets imply a Goldilocks outlook of reduced discount rates but no recession," said Lazard Ltd's Ronald Temple.

"The OPEC+ production cut is another reminder that the inflation genie is not back in the bottle." Still, the mood on Asian trading floors was upbeat, with most markets tracking a strong rally on Wall Street in response to news that US and eurozone price rises had slowed further.

The PCE Price Index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, slowed to an annual rate of 5.0 percent in February from 5.3 percent in January.

Meanwhile, eurozone prices rose 6.9 percent in March, well down from 8.5 percent in February, beating expectations as energy prices eased.

In early trade, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta all rose, though Hong Kong dipped after last week's rally. Seoul and Wellington also slipped.

Tokyo rose despite the Bank of Japan's closely watched Tankan survey showing confidence among the country's largest manufacturers falling to its lowest level in more than two years.

However, US futures dipped as Treasury yields climbed on bets of further monetary tightening by the Fed.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT - West Texas Intermediate: UP 5.6 percent at $79.91 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: UP 5.5 percent at $84.26 per barrel Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 28,149.89 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.3 percent at 20,348.41 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,278.61 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0806 from $1.0846 on Friday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2297 from $1.2331 Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.87 pence from 87.93 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 133.02 yen from 132.82 yenNew York - Dow: UP 1.3 percent at 33,274.15 (close)London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,631.74 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Ukraine Russia Iraq Kuwait Oman Oil Saudi Bank Sydney London Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul York Price Temple Algeria Japan Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates January February March October Market All From Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

Anushka spills the beans on what she found in Vira ..

Anushka spills the beans on what she found in Virat Kohli before marriage

12 minutes ago
 US, Philippines Agree to Expand Military Cooperati ..

US, Philippines Agree to Expand Military Cooperation to 4 New Sites - Pentagon

7 minutes ago
 Man killed son-in-law, nephew over domestic disput ..

Man killed son-in-law, nephew over domestic dispute

7 minutes ago
 Sweden, Finland, Turkey to Continue Trilateral Tal ..

Sweden, Finland, Turkey to Continue Trilateral Talks on Stockholm's NATO Bid - S ..

10 minutes ago
 Rs 68 billion project to save one MAF water annual ..

Rs 68 billion project to save one MAF water annually for agriculture

9 minutes ago
 EU to Combat High Prices on US's LNG Through Joint ..

EU to Combat High Prices on US's LNG Through Joint Procurement Platform - Commis ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.