UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Prices Spiked Over Oil Supply Fears After Gulf Of Oman Tanker Incident

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:34 PM

Oil Prices Spiked Over Oil Supply Fears After Gulf of Oman Tanker Incident

Crude oil prices had been increasing for the second day in a row on Friday after an incident with two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman fueled fears about Middle East oil supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Crude oil prices had been increasing for the second day in a row on Friday after an incident with two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman fueled fears about middle East oil supplies.

On Thursday, oil prices spiked more than 4 percent after the attack on Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous tankers that were hit by explosions near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, which links the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf.

As of 4:47 GMT, the Brent crude August futures were trading at $61.69 per barrel, showing an increase of 0.64 percent, while WTI crude July futures were trading at $52.47 per barrel, demonstrating an increase of 0.36 percent.

However, in a few hours since then, both have begun lowering.

The fears that diplomatic tensions could affect oil supplies from the Middle East come at a time when demand is falling. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in the first quarter of 2019, the growth was only 0.3 million barrels per day (mb/d), the lowest for any quarter since the fourth quarter of 2011.

For example, in countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), oil demand decreased by 0.6 mb/d, spreading across all regions, IEA said in its oil market report on Friday.

The United States said it believed Iran was behind the attack in the Gulf of Oman, with Iran rejecting the accusations as baseless.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Iran Oman Oil United States Middle East July August 2019 Market All From Million

Recent Stories

Oil recedes after spiking on tanker attacks

3 minutes ago

Iran denies role in Gulf of Oman tanker attacks

3 minutes ago

Portugal climb to fifth in FIFA rankings as Belgiu ..

3 minutes ago

Veteran world-fame Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Buk ..

3 minutes ago

FBR takes action against over, under invoicing

3 minutes ago

Asian stocks struggle while oil stabilises, Hong K ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.