Oil Prices Stabilize Amid Hopes of Demand at Lower Level - Energy Trader

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Oil prices stabilized after falling more than 30 percent on Monday as traders spoke of the likelihood of some demand at the lower levels, John Kilduff, partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital, told Sputnik.

West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, the benchmark for U.S. crude prices, was down $6.94, or 17%, at $34.34 per barrel by 11:15 a.m. EST (15:15 GMT). WTI earlier touched a four-year low of $27.34, plunging 34 percent.

Brent, the London-traded global benchmark for crude, was down $8.36, or about 16%, to $36.

91. Brent slumped to $31.27 earlier.

"We could still go lower obviously, but we are trying to find equilibrium at these lower levels," Kilduff said. "Some are already considering prices at these levels as incredibly stimulative to the world economy. It gives countries like India a huge break and cost advantage."

Oil prices collapsed after Russia and the Saudi-led OPEC, or Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, failed to agree on deeper production cuts to mitigate demand lost to the coronavirus crisis.