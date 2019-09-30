UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Prices Stabilize At Around $60 Per Barrel After Saudi Oil Attacks - Novak

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:42 PM

Oil Prices Stabilize at Around $60 Per Barrel After Saudi Oil Attacks - Novak

Oil prices have returned to a stable level of about $60 per barrel after a recent spike caused by attacks on oil facilities of Saudi Arabia's state oil and gas company Saudi Aramco, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Oil prices have returned to a stable level of about $60 per barrel after a recent spike caused by attacks on oil facilities of Saudi Arabia's state oil and gas company Saudi Aramco, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday.

"It seems to me that prices today are quite stable. There was a surge associated with uncertainty after the attack on Saudi Aramco facilities. Today, prices have returned to a stable position around $60, so the balance of supply and demand that we see on the market today has been achieved again," Novak said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Russia Company Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia Gas Market

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan to Soon Host Regular Meeting of Astana ..

3 minutes ago

Eight More Countries to Join INSTEX Mechanism on T ..

3 minutes ago

Reduction of Oil Production by Russia in Sept Unde ..

3 minutes ago

France Proposes Creation of Sanctions System for V ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian President Vows to Bolster Ties With Abkhazi ..

7 minutes ago

Peace Offer to Taliban Remains on the Table - Afgh ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.