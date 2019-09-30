Oil Prices Stabilize at Around $60 Per Barrel After Saudi Oil Attacks - Novak

Oil prices have returned to a stable level of about $60 per barrel after a recent spike caused by attacks on oil facilities of Saudi Arabia's state oil and gas company Saudi Aramco, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Oil prices have returned to a stable level of about $60 per barrel after a recent spike caused by attacks on oil facilities of Saudi Arabia 's state oil and gas Saudi Aramco, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday.

"It seems to me that prices today are quite stable. There was a surge associated with uncertainty after the attack on Saudi Aramco facilities. Today, prices have returned to a stable position around $60, so the balance of supply and demand that we see on the market today has been achieved again," Novak said.