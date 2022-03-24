Oil prices, stock markets steady after recent volatility

Oil prices and stock markets steadied Thursday, as Western leaders gathered for emergency summits in Brussels triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

NATO, G7 and European Union gatherings were taking place as the EU debates a possible embargo on Russian oil.

"After a period of sharp volatility, the oil market is enjoying a moment of calm," noted Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

The recent surge in oil prices on tight supply fears has fanned already sky-high inflation, causing central banks around the world to hike interest rates, in turn threatening economic recovery.

"We may see volatility increase further regarding multiple 50 basis point (US) hikes and even emergency rate hikes in the near term," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes, referring to the Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's warning that the next increase could be higher than a quarter point.