Oil Prices Surge After Suspected Attacks On Tankers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 09:25 PM

World oil prices surged Thursday on reports that two tankers had been attacked in the Gulf of Oman, worsening frayed tensions in the crude-rich Middle East region, analysts said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :World oil prices surged Thursday on reports that two tankers had been attacked in the Gulf of Oman, worsening frayed tensions in the crude-rich middle East region, analysts said.

The surge in oil prices boosted share prices of energy companies, while global stock markets also won some support from the prospect of US interest rate cuts this year.

Rising hopes of a rate cut has helped to offset lingering tensions over the long-running trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Thursday's suspected tanker attacks, a second incident involving shipping in the strategic sea lane within just weeks, sent London's Brent North Sea oil rebounding more than four percent in morning deals before trimming gains.

The Gulf of Oman lies at the other end of the strategic Strait of Hormuz from the Gulf, part of a vital shipping lane through which at least 15 million barrels of crude oil and hundreds of millions of Dollars of non-oil imports pass each day.

More Stories From Business

