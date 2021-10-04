UrduPoint.com

Oil Prices Surge Higher As Equities Unfazed

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 08:44 PM

Oil prices surge higher as equities unfazed

Oil prices surged higher on Monday as OPEC+ held to its planned output increase, but US and European equities appeared largely unfazed by the announcement and the latest troubles of Chinese property giant Evergrande

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Oil prices surged higher on Monday as OPEC+ held to its planned output increase, but US and European equities appeared largely unfazed by the announcement and the latest troubles of Chinese property giant Evergrande.

US oil prices soared to their highest level since November 2014, reaching $77.26, as the 23 countries in the OPEC+ group began a videoconference.

Meanwhile, the price of the main international contract, Brent oil, jumped back above $80 per barrel.

Ultimately, OPEC and key allies -- known as OPEC+ -- decided to stick with their planned increase next month in oil production of 400,000 barrels despite worries that the high prices could dampen consumer demand.

Most European stock markets were modestly higher in afternoon trading, while the Dow was roughly steady as Wall Street opened, although the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both sagged.

"Global supply chain challenges continue to hamper global economic activity and boost inflation, while expectations remain elevated regarding global monetary policies heading down the tightening path," said analysts at Charles Schwab brokerage.

While some analysts have warned oil prices remaining above $80 per barrel could begin to hurt demand as global economies are already struggling with transportation problems, equities largely held steady following the OPEC+ announcement.

- Evergrande worries - In Asia, shares mostly rose, but Hong Kong sank on fears about troubled property giant China Evergrande, which suspended trading in its shares.

The crisis at Evergrande, which is drowning in a sea of debt worth more than $300 billion, has roiled markets in recent weeks on fears that its failure could spill over into the wider Chinese economy and possibly further.

The firm said in a statement that the halt in the trading of its shares was called "pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction".

The news came as reports said Hopson Development Holdings planned to buy a 51 percent stake in its property services arm.

However, traders remain concerned Evergrande will miss payments on bond obligations, putting it in default.

Hong Kong stocks, already under pressure owing to concerns about China's crackdown on a range of industries including tech firms and casinos, sank more than two percent.

Tokyo fell 1.1 percent -- a sixth straight loss -- while Taipei was also in negative territory.

- Key figures around 1330 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,044.17 points Frankfurt - DAX: FLAT at 15,157.57 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 percent at 6,527.17 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.1 percent at 4,031.47 New York - Dow: UP less than 0.1 percent at 34,337.93 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.1 percent at 28,444.89 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.2 percent at 24,036.37 (close) Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a holiday Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1628 from $1.1596 at 2100 GMT on Friday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3605 from $1.3546 Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.48 pence from 85.60 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 111.10 Yen from 111.05 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.7 percent at $80.63 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.5 percent at $77.01

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Oil London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Buy Taipei Price New York Euro November Stocks Market From Asia Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

Admin dept wins NEPRA Inter-Departmental Futsal To ..

Admin dept wins NEPRA Inter-Departmental Futsal Tournament

35 seconds ago
 DC urges Ulema to play their role for maintaining ..

DC urges Ulema to play their role for maintaining peace

36 seconds ago
 OPEC+ sticks to planned output increase in face of ..

OPEC+ sticks to planned output increase in face of soaring prices

40 seconds ago
 Yoka's lawyer calls for Rio 2016 boxing 'cheats' t ..

Yoka's lawyer calls for Rio 2016 boxing 'cheats' to be penalised

42 seconds ago
 Chief Sardar Punjab inaugurates fleet of 64 new bu ..

Chief Sardar Punjab inaugurates fleet of 64 new buses

11 minutes ago
 Session on Russian Capital Market for US Investors ..

Session on Russian Capital Market for US Investors to Be Held in Coming Weeks - ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.